AEW Producer Jerry Lynn Comments On Ricky Starks Speaking Out About The Company

Ricky Starks' status in AEW has been up for debate for months after he disappeared from television following him and Big Bill losing the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Starks has since made a few comments about his role in AEW, describing the situation as a "mindf**k," which many people believe led to him being removed from his GCW bookings.

During an interview with "Wrestling Shoot Interviews," AEW producer and ECW legend, Jerry Lynn, was asked about Starks and commented on the interview the former AEW World Tag Team Champion did regarding his AEW absence. "I can't speak for him and why he did it, but years ago when it was just the sheets, a lot of the guys would leak info and stuff so they would get talked more favorably in their matches," the veteran recalled. "Like, that's why. And now, I think a lot of it is getting attention."

Lynn then criticized why wrestlers seem starved for attention outside of the ring and for airing dirty laundry on a public space, as it puts everyone in a bad light. "Now we look like just a bunch of immature children," he added. "To me, wrestling is the best job in the world, it's supposed to be fun. If it's not fun we're doing something wrong."

Lynn added that it drives him nuts when wrestlers seem to tear the industry down and urged everyone to build it up instead. Tony Khan has since teased that something could be in the works for Starks to return by January 2024, telling fans to stay tuned for "AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen."

