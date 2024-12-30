Jerry Lynn Explains Why He 'Buried' WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff

Former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Jerry Lynn had a career that spanned all three major promotions in the '90s and early 2000s — ECW, WCW, and WWE. The veteran had some issues with those who ran the promotions along the way, as he once went off on Eric Bischoff for the way things went with during his WCW stint. In an interview with "Wrestling Shoot Interviews," the veteran explained why he was so harsh with Bischoff.

"I wasn't happy with how it all ended... There's a lot of — there's a little bit of bulls**t that went down at the end, but — and I wasn't happy with how it all went down," Lynn recalled, noting that wrestlers often feel like they deserve more than what they got. "I talked to Eric years and years later ... and I said, 'You know Eric,' I said 'I don't know if you've heard or read any or something, but I buried you in interviews and stuff.'"

Lynn apologized to Bischoff and his former boss understood his frustrations, explaining that he was a different person back then. However, Lynn doesn't harbor any ill will toward the WWE Hall of Famer these days. The veteran then noted that while a bloated roster was one of the reasons why his booking turned sour, he hinted that there were other things he would rather not say in the interview.

Bischoff isn't the only former boss Lynn had beef with, either. He confirmed that he's still owed money by Paul Heyman for his ECW tenure, and recalled speaking to the "Wise Man" about this years later. However, the pair have since reconciled and seem to be on good terms these days.

