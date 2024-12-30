Former ECW Star Claims That Paul Heyman Still Owes Him Money

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman is often cited as one of the best minds in professional wrestling. Before jumping to WWE, Heyman ran ECW, where he disrupted the wrestling industry in the 1990s and early 2000s. Despite boasting a legacy as a pioneer, however, Heyman's business practices when he ran the hardcore company were questionable, as a former ECW World Heavyweight Champion claims the "Wise Man" still owes him money from their days in the promotion.

During his interview on "Wrestling Shoot Interviews," Jerry Lynn was asked how much Heyman still owes him as the WWE Hall of Famer still owes several former ECW stars. "It's quite a bit," Lynn said. "But, you know, I'll never see it." He then recalled doing an "apology tour" one year and noted that he must have buried Heyman at this time as he was still upset about being owed.

Lynn then recalled a day when WWE was in Nashville, Tennessee — where he lives — when he went down to say hi to Brock Lesnar. "I forgot Paulie was managing him, so I saw Paulie, and I told Paulie and I said, you know, I said the same thing I said to Bischoff," he recalled. "I said 'I buried you in a lot of promos,' I said I wasn't happy, you know, being screwed out of a lot of money. He says 'I don't blame you.'"

Despite this, Lynn claimed he still told Heyman that he wished the two of them had a lot more time to work together and praised him for his "incredible mind" for the business. Lynn then added that the two of them have since reconciled.

