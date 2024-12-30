Bully Ray Praises AEW Star For Improving On The Mic And Connecting With Fans In 2024

When All Elite Wrestling first started, it was not only praised for its high level of wrestling, but it was known for being the company where wrestlers could truly perfect their promo skills without the need of writers. Stars like MJF and Eddie Kingston had already mastered this art, but according to Bully Ray on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," one AEW star has not only improved on the microphone in 2024, but that their improvements have gone a long way in getting the fans to connect with them.

"Will [Ospreay] has done a great job in 2024 on the microphone, and emotionally connecting with that audience," Ray said. "I would venture to say he's one of the most improved on the microphone. I know we gave Drew [McIntyre] the award for best on the mic, I would say Will is one of the most improved on the mic, so people care about Will. As far as the blood was concerned in the first match, I could understand how people were like 'why the need for blood? Why the need for blood in that first match?' I get it, but what they were trying to...show you a thread."

Ospreay had cut many promos on the fly during his eight years with New Japan Pro Wrestling, with many of them featuring all of the Aerial Assassin's favorite words that he can't use on American TV. This was actually one thing that he was worried about when he initially signed with AEW in late 2023 as he was aware of the fact that he has a bit of a potty-mouth, which is still evident from time to time, but nowhere near the level of his NJPW promos.

