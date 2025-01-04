AEW Agent Jerry Lynn Gets Candid About Stars Not Asking Veterans For Advice

Sometimes the most successful talent in the wrestling industry are those who are students of the game, study the work of others and consistently ask for feedback on their past performances, especially from legends in the business. However, according to AEW producer Jerry Lynn in a recent interview with "Wrestling Shoot Interviews," there was a lack of AEW stars asking for advice from veterans, most importantly when some of wrestling's greatest minds were present backstage.

"When Jake and Arn were there and Tully, not a lot of guys were picking their brains and if I was assigned a match and I was stuck in a part, I would go to them and go, 'you got any ideas? I'm stuck here,' so that really shocked me," Lynn said. "I thought, you got this wealth of knowledge and no one's, there was a few, but not a lot of guys picking their brains, man I would have been on them. As far as me, like Hangman, I've had quite a few of his matches and he's always been open to my suggestions and stuff."

Lynn also explained that when he provides insight or gives advice to wrestlers on the roster, he tries not to dismiss their ideas, but rather show them a different way they could approach what'd they're trying to achieve. He also touched on getting to work with former WWE star Ricochet as of late, stating that he was very appreciative of his advice instead of viewing it as overbearing, which he felt was a pleasant surprise.

