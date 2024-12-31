Tommy Dreamer Details Ambitious Goal For TNA Wrestling In 2025

TNA Wrestling producer Tommy Dreamer is setting the bar high for the company in 2025, especially in regard to its broadcasts and live events. During a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer laid out his two main visions for TNA in the coming year.

"TNA, I kind of have two bold predictions for. Number one, they will be on a larger television platform come 2025," Dreamer said. "I think it's needed and I think it's trending in the right direction. And my bolder statement is that they have a 10,000 seat arena coming up and close to a 20,000 seat arena, I do feel in 2025 that they will sell more than 10,000 tickets for an event."

Recently, TNA Wrestling announced a new multi-year deal that will see its flagship show, "TNA iMPACT," airing on Sportsnet 360, a Canadian television channel, beginning January 2. In the United States, "iMPACT" will remain available on AXS TV and the TNA+ streaming service.

As for TNA live events, the company has three pay-per-views and one TNA+ exclusive confirmed for 2025, starting with Genesis on January 19. TNA Rebellion, which is slated for April 27, emanates from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, with a maximum seating capacity of more than 10,200. Meanwhile, UBS Arena in Elmont — the site of TNA Slammiversary — seats up to 19,000. The Curtis Culwell Center hosting TNA Genesis holds a maximum of 8,500 patrons, with TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth notably defending his title against Joe Hendry at the respective event.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.