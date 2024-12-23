TNA Wrestling Announces New TV Deal To Show IMPACT! In Canada

Telecommunications giant Rogers Sports and Media has built a monopoly in Canada over sports broadcasting. The Rogers property Sportsnet and all of its regional and expanded channels have been the primary home for NHL games in Canada after a 12-year deal was formed in late 2013 that concludes at the end of the 2025-2026 season. At the start of 2024, Sportsnet also became the exclusive broadcaster of UFC in Canada, but for over a decade, the company has been involved in pro wrestling. In 2014, Rogers made a 10-year agreement to be the exclusive broadcaster of WWE in Canada with all TV programs being broadcasted on Sportsnet 360; this partnership will be ending at the end of this year for WWE's move to Netflix where all live and on-demand content will be available for Canadian fans.

Despite losing WWE programming to Netflix, Rogers is retaining pro wrestling as it's have come to an agreement to be the Canadian TV distributor for TNA Wrestling and their premier show "TNA iMPACT!" as well as archived content, announced today by the promotion. Currently in Canada, TNA Wrestling broadcasts on Fight Network which has a notably smaller audience than Sportsnet.

The only other major wrestling promotion broadcasted in Canada is AEW, whose flagship show "AEW Dynamite" airs on the Bell Media channel TSN. Bell Media also has a partnership with Warner Brothers Discovery for HBO/Max content in Canada on their streaming service Crave, but there is no word yet if AEW content will be available on the platform as it will be for American WBD subscribers starting next month.