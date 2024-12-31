Video: WWE Looks Back At Raw's Best Moments On USA Network Ahead Of Netflix Move

"WWE Raw" is no longer a cable television show. As of the end of last night's broadcast, "Raw" heads to Netflix to begin its days on the uncharted waters of live streaming. The company paid tribute to its time on cable TV in a new video package.

Initially aired on "Raw" and then later on social media, the video has highlights from the many decades of "Raw," not only on USA Network, but also featuring clips from the show's time on what was initially TNN, and then eventually Spike TV in 2006. The video was also notable for featuring a number of former WWE talent who are usually left out of video packages, due to their association with AEW. Bryan Danielson, Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, and Chris Jericho were all prominently featured alongside other WWE legends; an inclusion that does seem to elevate the clip to something more sincere than the usual promotional packages the company puts together.

"Raw" premiered on USA in 1993, 31 years ago, and now makes the move to Netflix, following a multi-billion dollar deal between WWE and the streaming giant. The show will emanate from Los Angeles's Intuit Dome, and will also feature a performance from recording artist Travis Scott. The premiere episode will be on January 6, just days after AEW makes its streaming debut with the simulcast of "AEW Dynamite" on Max. USA will still be the home of "WWE SmackDown," which is expanding to three hours in 2025.