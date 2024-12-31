Backstage News On How Long WWE Raw Will Be On Netflix

Since "WWE Raw" reverted back to a two-hour program this October, many questioned if the format would stay the same once the red brand moves to Netflix on January 6. It was reported earlier this month that "WWE Smackdown" will be adding an extra hour on Friday nights on the USA Network, but news about "Raw's" runtime remained uncertain, until early Tuesday morning.

According to the "Wrestling Observer Radio," "Raw" will return to its three-hour format starting next Monday. Going forward, WWE will have eight hours of weekly television, with "Raw" and "Smackdown" being allotted three hours each and "WWE NXT" sticking to its two-hour format. Three hours for "Raw" and "Smackdown" will definitely be an adjustment for fans after becoming accustomed to both programs being two hours-long for the past four months, but it should also allow WWE to showcase stars who have had less screen time or haven't been featured prominently as of late.

In addition, "Raw" will continue to stream live at its usual time slot of 8 p.m. EST. However, earlier this month, it was announced that the red brand plans to air on Netflix in real-time, regardless of the location. Previously, "Raw" would usually pre-tape episodes that took place overseas, but going forward, they will stream in the local time zone of the country where the show is taking place. For example, when "Raw" heads to Glasgow and London in March 2025, viewers in North America will be able to watch the program in the afternoon.