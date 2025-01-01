Julia Hart Lists The Horror And Action Movies That Inspired Her Recent AEW Vignettes

While her in-ring return won't take place until the Fight for the Fallen edition of "AEW Dynamite," Julia Hart has gotten a lot of AEW fans talking with her series of creepy vignettes and video packages that has led to her targeting former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter. Hart has been shot with an arrow while cheerleading, had nightmares about her dark side, and had creepy phone calls with said dark side. During a recent interview with Variety, Hart explained where all of her ideas come from and what inspires her the most.

"I try to imagine myself in a music video and how I would interpret the music. Music is definitely what's inspired me the most," Hart said. "The "Kill Bill" [movie soundtrack]. I love "Twisted Nerve" so much. I literally listened to it this morning. "Bang Bang," "That Certain Female," that whole album can put me in my character mood. "I love the "Kill Bill" movies because of how Beatrix holds herself. She's so bada**. I love that. I love "Wednesday," obviously. Stevie Nicks, too. "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" in the Netflix series, how she has an attitude and she's sassy and she's young."

Hart also praised the work of editor and photographer Dani Venen for not only helping her put the vignettes together and bringing Hart's vision to life, but also coming up with her own ideas to make the packages even better. "Dani picks up what I'm saying just like that. Me waking up to the ringing of a phone, the idea at first was a letter, and Dani was like 'You love 'The Black Phone,' why don't you do a black phone?' I tell her what I'm thinking, and she can make it 10 times better."

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and thanks to Variety for the transcription.