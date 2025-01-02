Jay White Earns Major Advantage In AEW Casino Gauntlet

Jay White scored a win in an "AEW Dynamite" triple threat match against Swerve Strickland and Roderick Strong to earn the spot as the first entrant in the Casino Gauntlet Match next week. White will have the advantage, as it guarantees he will enter the match, which will be competed under sudden death rules. While the crowd was hot for Strickland, it was White to walk away with the "W."

Strickland started off the match going right after White and Strong, and the former AEW World Champion had the upper hand for a majority of the match. Strong, however, was able to hit a Tiger Driver on White and almost got the pinfall. Strickland hit a Swerve Stomp on Strong, but Strong dodged the House Call. Strickland dodged a Blade Runner attempt and hit a Flat Line to White, who rolled out of the ring.

Strickland scaled the ring barricade in an attempt to kick White in the jaw but Ricochet came up behind him from the crowd to hit him in the forehead with a pair of scissors. Strong got White back in the ring with the former champion down on the outside, but White hit a Blade Runner and pinned Strong for the victory.

After White walked to the back, Ricochet jumped over the barricade and cut a bleeding Strickland further with the scissors, then hit him with a Spirit Gun in the ring. Adam Cole and the Undisputed Kingdom ran out to help Strickland and run off Ricochet.