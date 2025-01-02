HOOK And Christian Cage Set To Clash On Special AEW Dynamite

Hook and Christian Cage will square off for the first time ever during "AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage" in two weeks. During Wednesday's "Dynamite" Hook addressed his ongoing feud with "The Patriarch," boasting over the fact he has kept Cage in fear over recent weeks and had just ousted Nick Wayne in singles action, and it was announced afterward that they will square off during the "Maximum Carnage" special on January 15. The grudge match is just the second match announced for the special episode, with Jon Moxley also set to defend his AEW World Championship against the winner of next week's Casino Gauntlet.

The relentless HOOK is on the hunt, keeping a watchful eye on Christian Cage to settle the score! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork & @StreamOnMax@730hook pic.twitter.com/FMIohokv6Z — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 2, 2025

Hook has been after his proverbial pound of flesh from Cage since October, after The Patriarchy attacked Hook's father, Taz, in the parking lot. However, despite being largely looking to avoid confrontation with his rival, Cage does technically hold the statistical advantage over Hook after defeating him and Katsuyori Shibata alongside Wayne in tag team action during December's "Holiday Bash" special. There is also the ever-present "Next AEW World Champion" cash-in contract that Cage continues to hold, which could itself factor into things one way or the other, especially with the AEW World Champion in action the same night.