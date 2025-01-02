Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of Sweet Daddy Siki

By Eric Mutter
2024 unfortunately closed with the wrestling world saying goodbye to another legend, when Sweet Daddy Siki passed away at the age of 91. A thirty year veteran who was one of the first succesful black wrestlers in Canada, Siki was best known for his runs in Toronto's Maple Leaf Wrestling and Calgary's Stampede Wrestling, where he won the Stampede North American Heavyweight Championship. He'd later gained notoriety for training current AEW stars Chistian Cage and Cope, aka Edge, the latter whom acknowledged Siki's influence over him in his WWE Hall of Fame speech.

Despite being more well known in Canada than the US, it hasn't stopped many in wrestling from paying tribute to Siki days after his death. This includes both WWE and AEW, who took to X to offer their condolences to Siki's family and friends. Scott D'Amore's Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, a successor to the promotion Siki worked for, called him "an integral part of Canadian wrestling history," as well as one of Canadian's wrestling's greatest entertainers.

"Raw" GM Adam Pearce had a little more to say, referring to Siki as a "pioneer," and thanking Siki for his "service to our nation and our industry," thoughts echoed by "Wrestling Observer Newsletter's" Dave Meltzer. WWE Hall of Famer and producer Michael Hayes, who met Siki briefly, referred to him as a character and fun guy, while former WWE, WCW, and All Japan Women's wrestler Leilani Kai simply offered her condolences.

Then there was WWE star Natalya, the grandaughter of Stu Hart, who Siki worked for while in Stampede Wrestling. In a touching post, Natalya included several pictures of Siki's run in Stampede, and noted how much Siki was respected by her grandfather. She further thanked Siki for "all he gave" in breaking down barriers during his career.

