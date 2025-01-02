Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of Sweet Daddy Siki

2024 unfortunately closed with the wrestling world saying goodbye to another legend, when Sweet Daddy Siki passed away at the age of 91. A thirty year veteran who was one of the first succesful black wrestlers in Canada, Siki was best known for his runs in Toronto's Maple Leaf Wrestling and Calgary's Stampede Wrestling, where he won the Stampede North American Heavyweight Championship. He'd later gained notoriety for training current AEW stars Chistian Cage and Cope, aka Edge, the latter whom acknowledged Siki's influence over him in his WWE Hall of Fame speech.

Despite being more well known in Canada than the US, it hasn't stopped many in wrestling from paying tribute to Siki days after his death. This includes both WWE and AEW, who took to X to offer their condolences to Siki's family and friends. Scott D'Amore's Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, a successor to the promotion Siki worked for, called him "an integral part of Canadian wrestling history," as well as one of Canadian's wrestling's greatest entertainers.

WWE is saddened to learn that Elkin James, known to wrestling fans as Sweet Daddy Siki, passed away on December 31, 2024, at age 91. WWE extends its condolences to Siki's family, friends and fans. PHOTO: @OfficialPWIhttps://t.co/qxf0oVheAp — WWE (@WWE) January 1, 2025

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of Sweet Daddy Siki. After his in ring career came to a close, he became a trainer to many pro wrestling hopefuls including Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/kqqPq4lMgW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 1, 2025

MAPLE LEAF PRO sends its condolences to the family, friends, and fans of a true Maple Leaf Wrestling ICON, Sweet Daddy Siki, who passed away on December 31 at the age of 91. Siki arrived in Toronto in 1961 and over the next few decades became an integral part of Canadian... pic.twitter.com/b6SBPuu7pW — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) January 1, 2025

"Raw" GM Adam Pearce had a little more to say, referring to Siki as a "pioneer," and thanking Siki for his "service to our nation and our industry," thoughts echoed by "Wrestling Observer Newsletter's" Dave Meltzer. WWE Hall of Famer and producer Michael Hayes, who met Siki briefly, referred to him as a character and fun guy, while former WWE, WCW, and All Japan Women's wrestler Leilani Kai simply offered her condolences.

Godspeed, Sweet Daddy Siki. Talk about a pioneer. Thank you for your service to our nation and to our industry. My heart goes out to all he touched. Rest well, sir. 🙏 https://t.co/QY5KMrS6xN — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) January 1, 2025

Want to send sympathies to those close to wrestling icon Sweet Daddy Siki, a major historical name and pioneer in the business, who passed away at the age of 91. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 1, 2025

I am so sorry to hear of the passing of a true Legend in Sweet Daddy Siki.

I only met him once, but, what a character and fun guy.

Condolences and prayers to his family, friends and fans. — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) January 2, 2025

Rest In Peace Sweet Daddy Siki 🙏🏻🥲 — Leilani Kai (@realLeilaniKai) January 1, 2025

Then there was WWE star Natalya, the grandaughter of Stu Hart, who Siki worked for while in Stampede Wrestling. In a touching post, Natalya included several pictures of Siki's run in Stampede, and noted how much Siki was respected by her grandfather. She further thanked Siki for "all he gave" in breaking down barriers during his career.