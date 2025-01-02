WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 12/30/24

This past Monday marked the final episode of "WWE Raw" on USA before heading to Netflix in just four days. Since becoming a two-hour program this past October, the red brand has hovered around the 1.5 million mark, but on Monday, "Raw's" run on cable finished on a high note, posting their highest total viewership since the December 2 edition. According to Wrestlenomics, "Raw" averaged 1,596,000 viewers and a 0.53 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the week prior, total viewership increased by 10%, while also seeing a massive 26% bump in the 18-49 demo. "Raw" has also performed well compared to their numbers from December 2023, with average viewership being up by 17% and the 18-49 demo rising by 20%.

The red brand placed #3 on cable Monday night after going head-to-head with the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers game, which averaged a combined 22,122,000 viewers and a 18-49 rating of 5.17 on both ABC and ESPN. "Raw's" ratings have usually taken a hit due to "Monday Night Football" over the years, but now that the program is moving to Netflix, WWE's cable competition with the NFL will officially come to an end. In addition, WrestleTix has reported that WWE sold 14,521 tickets for this past Monday's "Raw" at the Houston Toyota Center, which is the most tickets sold for a WWE event at the venue in the last four years.

"Raw's" total viewership will never be measured the same again once it debuts on Netflix this coming Monday, but questions still remain towards how the brand will perform on streaming throughout 2025.