WWE Raw Ratings And Viewership Report: 12/2/2024

The December 2 "WWE Raw" not only acted as the fallout show from the highly anticipated Survivor Series Premium Live Event on November 30, but it was also the 10-year celebration of The New Day, complete with a first TV appearance in two years for Big E. However, much like Survivor Series, The New Day as a trio is a thing of the past, as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned their back on their now former brother.

There were a lot of tears flowing from WWE fans after The New Day segment, and it seems there were even more tears around the United States, as Wrestlenomics has confirmed that the December 2 "Raw" averaged a total of 1,709,000 viewers. This is not only a 15% increase on the November 25 episode that averaged 1,510,000 viewers, but it is also the highest average viewership "Raw" has earned since the August 26 episode that acted as the go-home show for Bash in Berlin.

As for the key 18-49 demographic, that also saw a big increase as well, earning a 0.54 number, which is 15% higher than the 0.47 earned the previous week, and the highest number in the demographic since the aforementioned August 26 episode. According to Programming Insider, "Raw" was only beaten by the NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Denver Broncos on ESPN, and the game's pre-game show, both of which won the night in both total viewers and the 18-49 demo for all television. The December 9 "Raw" hopes to carry this momentum heading into the return of "Saturday Night's Main Event," and will once again go up against the NFL, something WWE will have to contend with until "Raw"s move to Netflix on January 6.