WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 8/26/24

After riding a wave of momentum coming out of SummerSlam, "WWE Raw" had an off week last Monday, with the Democratic National Convention taking a bite out of the red brand's viewership. But with the convention now over, Bash in Berlin set to take place this Saturday, and "Monday Night Football" still a few weeks away, "Raw" seemed poised to, at the very least, return to normalcy this week.

Advertisement

That's exactly what the show did. Wrestlenomics reports that Monday's "Raw" drew 1.796 million total viewers, and 0.56 in the ever important 18-49 demographic. Both categories were up from the week before, with total viewership rising 9% from 1.641 million, while 18-49 was up 12% from 0.50. While the jumps weren't as extensive against the four week average, total viewership saw a 2% increase, while 18-49 remained steady.

Perhaps the best news regarding "Raw's" ratings were that the red brand appears to be growing compared to last year. "Raw's" average total viewership of Q3 of this year is up 6% from Q3 of 2023, while August 2024's average was up 3% compared to the average of August 2023. The gains were, in some ways, even more impressive in 18-49, with Q3 of 2024 up 14% from Q3 of 2023, while August 2024 was up 4% from August 2023.

Advertisement

While Monday's "Raw" in Providence, Rhode Island was the last stop before WWE heads to Germany for Bash in Berlin, the show featured plenty of happenings separate from the upcoming PLE. This included a singles bout between Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed, which ended in a no contest after the two brawled backstage. "Raw" also featured the "in-ring debut" of Bo Dallas' Uncle Howdy, who defeated Chad Gable in the main event.