WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 8/19/2024

Summer is never a peak time for TV viewership, but WWE has largely held strong over the last few months in terms of ratings, including last Friday's "WWE SmackDown." However, according to Wrestlenomics, this week's episode of "WWE Raw" drew the show's lowest viewership since June 10. Monday's broadcast had an average of 1,641,000 viewers, with a P18-49 rating of 0.50.

The 18-49 demo was down 21% from the week before, while overall viewership dropped by 13%. Ratings for the show are still up this quarter compared to last year, with an average of 5% more viewers overall and 14% more in the 18-49 age range. Despite the drop from previous weeks, "Raw" was ranked second on cable for the evening, trailing only CNN's coverage of the ongoing Democratic National Convention.

In terms of quarter-hour ratings, the show's high-point in both overall viewership and the 18-49 demo was the segment featuring CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. The 9 p.m. quarter-hour is recorded as having 1.8 million viewers on average and 744,000 in the key demo. Those 15 minutes also included a backstage segment featuring Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

Two other segments of the show that saw solid increases in viewership both involved Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. Though Punk and McIntyre's segment brought in higher TV ratings, the highlights from the segment brought in less than a third of the views on YouTube compared to the live segment featuring Ripley and Priest. Other highly-viewed clips of the show include the main event between Randy Orton and Ludwig Kaiser, GUNTHER and Kaiser's attack on Orton from the beginning of the show, and the Wyatt Sicks confrontation with American Made.