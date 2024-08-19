WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report, 8/16/2024

SummerSlam may be gone, but the interest in WWE is still palpable coming out of the summer extravaganza. A big reason for that is the return of Roman Reigns, who appeared at SummerSlam to keep Solo Sikoa from winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and was on hand for "SmackDown" last week, fighting off Sikoa and the Bloodline, who he has set out to destroy in wake of Sikoa usurping the Bloodline during Reigns' absence.

So far, Reigns' return has proved to be a big mover when it comes to WWE's ratings on Friday nights. This past Friday was no different. Wrestlenomics reports that "SmackDown" drew 2.252 million total viewers and 0.61 in 18-49. In total viewership, the numbers were actually down from the previous week, albeit barely, falling 1% from 2.269 million. 18-49 was also down, dropping 5% from 0.64. Both numbers were up over the four week average however, with total viewership and 18-49 both rising 2%, indicating Friday's show still had strong interest.

Things were largely positive for "SmackDown" year over year as well. Friday's total viewership was down compared to Q3 of 2023, but only slightly at 3%, while there was no change compared to viewership in August 2023. Similarly, 18-49 was steady as well compared to both the 2023 Q3 average and August 2023. In more good news, "SmackDown" continued its run atop 18-49 on Friday's, finishing number one for the night.

Like the previous week, "SmackDown" was heavily focused on the Bloodline and Reigns, only this time the latter didn't end the show standing tall. Though Reigns again targeted the group, he was laid out by Jacob Fatu, who made his first appearance since SummerSlam by jumping Reigns from behind, leading to him receiving a triple powerbomb through the announcer's table.