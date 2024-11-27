WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report 11/25/24

Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" continued a stretch of two-hour shows to conclude 2024, with significant developments playing out for Jade Cargill, The New Day, the WWE World Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championship scenes. Ratings for the show are in, and things stayed just about even compared to last week.

According to data gathered by Wrestlenomics, "Raw" brought in an average viewership of 1,510,000 and a P18-49 rating of 0.47. Total viewership was about the same as last week while the key demographic fell by 4%. Apart from "Monday Night Football," "Raw" was the top primetime show on cable for the night.

Looking back at "Raw" ratings from last November, the show is currently down 4% in total viewership and 6% in the key demo. However, when comparing the average ratings of Q4 2023 and 2024, "Raw" has actually increased its audience by 4%.

With both "Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" currently airing on the USA Network, it's easier to fairly compare the ratings between the two shows, and Monday's "Raw" fell slightly behind last Friday's "SmackDown" in total viewership while just barely overcoming it in the key demo. The upcoming episode of "SmackDown" is set to feature CM Punk interacting with his new allies in the Original Bloodline, which should be able to draw in more viewers than a typical episode, giving "Raw" some extra competition.

Starting at the beginning of 2025, "Raw" will air on Netflix, and viewership information will likely be harder to come by. At the same time, "AEW Dynamite" will start simulcasting on streaming platform Max, meaning its traditional TV ratings will become less useful as data metrics.