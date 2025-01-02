Fracture Between AEW's Max Caster & Anthony Bowens Gets Worse Backstage At Dynamite

Just a couple short years ago, The Acclaimed were arguably the most popular tag team in AEW, but now Max Caster and Anthony Bowens are on the verge of reaching their breaking points with each other. Bowens effectively walked out of the team's match against The Hurt Syndicate on the Fight for the Fallen edition of "AEW Dynamite," and AEW cameras caught up with the two men backstage to see if they could get any comments. Bowens initially didn't want to talk, and told the cameraman to talk to Caster instead, who ended up sending a message to The Hurt Syndicate.

"What you just witnessed was the best wrestler alive in action. A two-on-one attack by The Hurt Syndicate, a cowardly act by a couple of cowards. I've said it before and I'll say it again; we don't want them here because the best wrestler alive may have lost that battle, but we're going to win the war." Before Caster could get another word in, Bowens barged back into frame and let loose on his long-time partner. "Are you kidding me Max? This 'best wrestler alive' bulls**t, you got exactly what you deserve out there, and you've been p***ing me off for months. So much so by the way that Billy [Gunn] doesn't want to show up and deal with you."

Clearly outraged at the fact that Gunn's name was being brought up, Caster fired back with some cursing of his own. "You know what? F**k Billy. I'm the leader of The Acclaimed, I've got to deal with Billy." Bowens closed out by saying that Gunn is the only reason why he hasn't punched Caster in the face yet, before storming off and leaving Caster alone, who in turn tried to get the last word as Bowens charged off into the distance.