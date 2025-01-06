Teddy Long Weighs In On WWE's Rumored Tribal Chief Championship Idea

Rumors about a Tribal Chief Championship have been making their way around the proverbial wrestling block, and the conversation surrounding a new title remains largely apprehensive.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has now thrown his experienced hat into the ring, and in an interview with "Sportskeeda," has vocalized his support for the rumored title.

"Well, I just think it's a good marketing scheme. That's exactly what I think it is," Long began. "And I'll tell you, that belt is going to be so beautiful."

Long's views on the title largely remained business-oriented, and he predicted that WWE would sell many replica titles if the Tribal Chief Championship comes to fruition. He noted the uniqueness of the Tribal Chief Championship, calling it "something that nobody's ever seen before." Sportskeeda interviewer Bill Apter proposed that the title be a Netflix exclusive, much like how the WWE Speed Championship for both men and women is an X-exclusive. Long nodded along to Apter's idea, calling it "good."

As of writing, there has been no further news on the status of the Tribal Chief Championship, if the title is even in development. Rumors regarding the new championship sparked after Roman Reigns challenged Solo Sikoa to a "Tribal Combat" match on the debut episode of "WWE Raw" on Netflix, slated for January 6.

The proposed Tribal Chief Championship is speculated to be comparable to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's People's Championship, but it is to be noted that Johnson's title is likely a symbolic gesture instead of a defendable title, as WWE does not recognize the People's Championship on their official championship line-up. It is unclear whether the proposed Tribal Chief Championship would be an ornamental piece similar to Johnson's title, or whether the title and champion will be subjected to title defenses.