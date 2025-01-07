Santino Marella Recalls Getting High With Snoop Dogg At WWE WrestleMania

WrestleMania 24 gave fans many memorable moments, including that of Snoop Dogg stepping into the ring to clothesline Santino Marella. Unexpectedly hilarious, this interaction sealed Snoop's place in WWE lore for many. The behind-the-scenes story of that moment might even be more entertaining, though.

Marella revealed his experience working with the rapper before their WrestleMania spot on the "No Name Wrestling Podcast," and there was quite a novel, unique warm-up to their segment.

"They go, 'Yeah, can you please go to Snoop Dogg's bus and, you know, talk about what you're gonna be doing later?'" said Marella. "And as I walk onto the bus, of course, I'm greeted with a blunt. And I'm like, okay, you know it's Snoop Dogg, right? You're not gonna say no. So anyway, I smoked with him. I don't know what kind of weed he has but I was in the best mood ever. It was really euphoric, uplifting weed."

Marella noted how he appreciated Snoop's professionalism which made working with him all the sweeter as he found it both seamless and enjoyable.

"Working with Snoop, he is a true pro," he said. "We did something [and I'm] like, 'Oh that's good,' he's like, 'Are you sure? We can do it again.' Like, he wanted to make sure that they were completely happy and he was willing to do it over and over again until it was perfect. I was really impressed with his work ethic, and he clotheslined the hell out of me."

Marella is still involved in wrestling, serving as the Director of Authority in TNA, and recently had a run-in with his daughter, "NXT's" Ariana Grace, at Victory Road.

