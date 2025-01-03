AEW Star Says Recently Returned Adam Copeland Has Been 'A Ray Of Sunshine In The Back'

The state of AEW"s locker rooms have always unfortunately been very public, with several disgruntled wrestlers airing their dirty laundry publicly, and the infamous altercations between former AEW World Champion, CM Punk, and several names backstage, which painted a bad picture for veterans of his caliber. However, this continues to not be the case with Adam Copeland, as another AEW name has come out to praise his backstage behavior.

"He has been a ray of sunshine in the back," former AEW Women's World Champion, Nyla Rose, said during an appearance on "AEW Unrestricted." "Talking to everybody, giving advice, and never shying anybody away. He's always super approachable." However, Rose did note that Copeland doesn't only give positive feedback, and lets those who approach him know when they're making mistakes and where they need to improve. "He's gonna give it to you straight, so you know you can trust his word, his vision."

Copeland has also only had positive things to say about his time in AEW, and in March 2024, the "Rated R Superstar" recalled how a conversation with his daughters about his next step following his final WWE match was what led him to reunite with Christian Cage in AEW and "have fun." Additionally, the veteran also cited the desire to work with the AEW roster, and pointed out that he'd never worked with around 98% of the locker room at the time.

