Tommy Dreamer Doesn't See Anyone In AEW That Can Knock Off This Current Champ

Along a path of dominance, comes many wins. As WWE alumni Tommy Dreamer and AEW's Thunder Rosa point out, however, it can also come with some losses, or rather downsides.

During a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer and Rosa specifically highlighted the powerful run of TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, who has defeated the likes of Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, and Anna Jay across her 200-plus-day reign. According to Dreamer, this reign will likely extend even further, as he doesn't see anyone on the current AEW women's roster that can knock Mone off her throne anytime soon.

Rosa, a former AEW Women's Champion, expressed a similar sentiment, noting that it sometimes takes time to build up a legitimate threat.

"I think it's going to take a while because they need to build somebody that is credible to take her place," Rosa said. "She's been so dominant, and that's one of the issues, right? When you have somebody so dominant in the women's division, or in any division, to create someone who is credible enough to say, okay, this person will take away or will be able to beat them. In this case, we have yet to see that."

Since arriving to AEW last March, "The CEO" is 13-0 in AEW competition, with two additional wins emanating from New Japan Pro-Wrestling territory. Mone's most recent TBS Championship defense came at AEW Worlds End, where she and Statlander battled in a history-making match. Looking ahead, Mone is slated to defend her NJPW STRONG Women's Championship against RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion Mina Shirakawa at Wrestle Dynasty.

