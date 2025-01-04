Backstage Update On WWE Return Of Charlotte Flair After Missing A Year Due To Injury

WWE is gearing up for a hot start to 2025 between the debut of "WWE Raw" on Netflix and "WWE SmackDown" moving to three hours, and according to reports, a top women's division star is expected back in the fold sooner rather than later.

According to Fightful Select, talent that they spoke to said they expect Charlotte Flair to be returning soon, though there was no set timetable. Most talent Fightful spoke to expected her to be factored into the Royal Rumble on February 1, but the outlet hadn't heard any solid plans for "The Queen." There were reports of creative plans for her back in 2024, but WWE did not expect her back at any point during the year.

Flair missed the entirety of 2024 due to a serious knee injury. She tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a match with Asuka on a December 2023 episode of "SmackDown" and hasn't been seen on WWE programming since. Throughout her recovery, Flair posted training videos to her Instagram page, most recently with former IIconic star Cassie Lee and "WWE NXT" standout Kiana James.