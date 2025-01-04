WWE SmackDown Tag Title Match Ends In No Contest When Multiple Teams Interfere

#DIY were able to retain their WWE tag team titles when their match against Motor City Machine Guns ended in a no contest on "WWE SmackDown." Earlier in the night, DIY told Pretty Deadly that they needed to retain their titles; Pretty Deadly also had an altercation with Legado Del Fantasma over the former telling the Street Profits that Los Garzas attacked them when that was not the case.

The match itself was full of aggression as MCMG is on a mission to regain the titles that they were cheated out of last month. As the match was winding down, MCMG were moments away from getting their titles back when Pretty Deadly distracted them when they ran down to the ring. As #DIY regained control of the match, Pretty Deadly watched from the ramp when they were chased around the ring by Los Garzas. The Guns had the champs in stereo Border City Stretches when Kit Wilson and Angel's brawl spilled into the ring and they fell on top of Chris Sabin and Tommaso Ciampa, thus ending the match in a no contest.