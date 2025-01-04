Third Team Added To Young Bucks IWGP Tag Title Match At AEW X NJPW Wrestle Dynasty

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks are currently in Tokyo, Japan preparing for their IWGP Tag Team Championship match at the Wrestle Dynasty event on January 5, but their match has been changed once again, as another team has been added. Originally, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson were set to challenge United Empire's Great-O-Khan and HENARE, but when HENARE got injured during the 2024 NJPW World Tag League tournament, they were forced to vacate the belts, making their match for the vacant titles, with Khan having a mystery partner for the event. However, the Bucks will now have to contend with the partnership of Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi, as they have been added to the match following their own one-on-one bout at Wrestle Kingdom 19.

IWGP Tag Title match tomorrow is now a three way match Young Bucks vs. Naito & Hiromu vs. Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb#njwk19 pic.twitter.com/ghYkLTGR5z — Peps🪭 (@Peps_Wrestling) January 4, 2025

Naito defeated Takahashi in the semi-main event of Wrestle Kingdom 19, but they remained friends afterwards and declared that they wanted gold by the end of the weekend. Khan interrupted their backstage promo to confront them about entering the match, while also revealing that he had chosen Jeff Cobb to be his partner.

Coincidentally, the last time the Bucks wrestled at the Tokyo Dome back in 2019 was also in a three-way match where the IWGP Tag Team Championships were on the line, sharing the ring with EVIL and SANADA (then of Los Ingobrenables de Japon) and the Guerrillas of Destiny, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. On that night, it was EVIL and SANADA who walked away victorious, but if the Bucks leave the Tokyo Dome with the titles, they will become the first team in history to have won nine separate tag team titles in NJPW history, having already held the heavyweight belts once, and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship seven times.