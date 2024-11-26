The Young Bucks To Challenge NJPW Champions For Wrestle Dynasty

For the first time since 2019, The Young Bucks will be returning to Japan to be part of the Wrestle Dynasty event at the Tokyo Dome on January 5. It was originally believed that the AEW EVP's would be taking on the dream team of Kenny Omega and Hiroshi Tanahashi, but since Omega has now been confirmed to be facing NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson sent a special video to NJPW to announce that they want to leave the Tokyo Dome with some gold.

A message from the Young Bucks! Matthew and Nicholas Jackson want the IWGP Tag Team Championships at #wrestledynasty!#njpw #njWD pic.twitter.com/XdsRKM64BN — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 26, 2024

"There's one thing that Matthew and Nicholas need to accomplish before we retire, and that's get the IWGP Heavyweight Titles back around our waists one more time." Nicholas said, before Matthew interjected by saying "Tokyo, your rich god-fearing uncles are coming back, see you soon." The only problem the Bucks have is that they won't know who they will be facing until the day before Wrestle Dynasty. Current champions, HENARE and Great-O-Khan, are currently competing in NJPW's World Tag League tournament, where they will face the winners of the tournament (if they don't win it themselves) at Wrestle Kingdom 19 on January 4.

As Nicholas stated, the Bucks are no strangers to the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship. They had their one and only reign with the titles back in 2018, defeating EVIL and SANADA at that year's Dominion event, becoming only the second team in company history to win both the IWGP Heavyweight and Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship. Outside of the Bucks wanting more tag team gold, the Wrestle Dynasty card currently has Kenny Omega versus Gabe Kidd, Shota Umino versus Claudio Castagnoli, Jack Perry versus Yota Tsuji, an International Women's tournament final, Tomohiro Ishii versus either Konosuke Takeshita or Shingo Takagi, and Zack Sabre Jr. versus Ricochet.