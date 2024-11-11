NJPW Announces AEW Star Jack Perry's Opponent For Wrestle Dynasty

Early next year, AEW and NJPW are set to put on another jointly-promoted event with Wrestle Dynasty on January 5, 2025. Unlike AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Wrestle Dynasty will take place in Japan — specifically, the night after NJPW's biggest event of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 18. The event's card is slowly coming together, with NJPW unveiling a new official match on social media this morning.

The Elite's Jack Perry will face Yota Tsuji of Los Ingobernables de Japon in a singles bout, with the match being set up after Perry attacked Tsuji from behind during NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed on Friday. That show took place in Lowell, Massachusetts, and featured several AEW stars, including Tsuji and Shingo Takagi teaming up to defeat AEW's Matt Taven and Mike Bennett.

Perry's stablemates, the Young Bucks, will also be wrestling at the upcoming show, though it's not known who their opponents will be. It has been hinted that Matthew and Nicholas Jackson could face Kenny Omega and Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Dynasty, but now that Perry is getting involved with Los Ingobernables, something involving that faction could make sense as well. Either way, it will be the first time the Young Bucks wrestle in Japan since 2019, before the inception of AEW.

This won't be Perry's first trip to Japan, either, as the TNT Champion had a stint with the promotion during his hiatus from AEW in 2023 and early 2024. During that time, Perry joined the House of Torture, a sub-group within Bullet Club that is led by NJPW star Evil.

As of now, there are only two other matches announced for Wrestle Dynasty. One will see Zack Sabre Jr. take on Ricochet, while the other will feature either Shingo Takagi or Konosuke Takeshita defending the NEVER Openweight Championship against Tomohiro Ishii.