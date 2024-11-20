Stars Of AEW, CMLL, STARDOM & ROH To Compete For International Women's Cup

NJPW has announced that a new International Women's Cup will debut at the Wrestle Dynasty show in January, involving stars from four promotions.

Wrestle Dynasty, which will take place on January 5, 2025, will see NJPW and sister brand STARDOM, AEW and its sister brand ROH, and Mexico's CMLL all feature on the same night. STARDOM, AEW, ROH, and CMLL will hold four-way qualifying matches in the weeks leading up to the event to determine which woman will represent each promotion in the final of the International Women's Cup at Wrestle Dynasty. In the final, the four finalists will compete in a four-way match, with the winner earning the opportunity to challenge any champion of their choosing.

The first Wrestle Dynasty will be held at the iconic Tokyo Dome, just a day after NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 19 will take place at the same venue. Three matches have so far been announced from Dynasty, apart from the aforementioned International Women's Cup final. AEW TNT Champion Jack Perry will compete in a non-title match against NJPW's Yota Tsuji, old rivals Zack Sabre Jr. and Ricochet will do battle once again, while Tomohiro Ishii will face either current NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi or AEW star Konosuke Takeshita. Takagi and Takeshita will compete for the NEVER Openweight title at Wrestle Kingdom 19 on January 4.

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks will also be in action at the show, against unnamed opponents, with a past report claiming that they could potentially face Kenny Omega and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

