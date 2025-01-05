AEW's Young Bucks Recapture IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship At Wrestle Dynasty

The Young Bucks capped off their return to Japan with an IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship win at AEW x NJPW Wrestle Dynasty. Wrestling their first bout since losing the AEW World Tag Team Championship in October, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson competed in a three-way for the titles vacated by Great-O-Khan and HENARE in December. Khan also competed in the match alongside Jeff Cobb, while Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito were added to the Wrestle Dynasty bout following their singles match at Friday's Wrestle Kingdom.

The bout made full use of the stipulation, with all three teams taking turns to press their advantage but always finding another participant to halt one another's momentum. As such, the closing stretch saw each team factored in, with Takahashi and Matthew Jackson teaming up to take down Cobb, and Naito looking to close things out with an enzuigiri on Khan, before being thrust from the ring as the Bucks delivered the TK Driver on Khan for the pinfall win. Therefore, the Bucks begin their second reign as IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, having previously reigned in 2018 before co-founding AEW.

"Maybe we'll bring these to Dynamite on MAX" Exclusive comments from AEW EVPs Matthew & Nicholas Jackson, the @youngbucks after becoming the 2-time IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions tonight at #WrestleDynasty pic.twitter.com/Tj7kwsX6yw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2025

The Bucks addressed their title win in a video posted by AEW's X account, with Matthew Jackson admitting that they couldn't even say if they would wrestle in the Tokyo Dome again, and thus felt gratified in victory. Nicholas Jackson then teased that they might bring the titles to "AEW Dynamite" on MAX before the pair agreed they wouldn't stay to watch their former Elite teammate Kenny Omega's match against Gabe Kidd.