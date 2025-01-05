Karrion Kross Reflects On Current WWE Program With Wyatt Sicks

It has been years since Karrion Kross has held a title in WWE, but the two-time NXT Champion is seemingly comfortable and happy with the role he is in. Leading The Final Testament stable, Kross has been intertwined with The Miz and The Wyatt Sicks for months. While joining "Notsam Wrestling," Kross reflected on his program with the Wyatt Sicks.

"I'm having a blast; I'm having fun with it. I just wanna make sure that in my mind that I'm doing what I think (Bray Wyatt) would like, what he would like to see, how he would like to see it play it play out," Kross said. "It's fun and it's good and I like it. It's just, I do miss him a lot. I do think about him constantly when I'm at work, especially with this."

Wyatt and Kross built a unique bond prior to the former's passing, which was structured more on their personal lives than professional. Kross mentioned that it is hard to put into words what Wyatt's absence feels like for him, and what it means to be in a program against a stable founded and influenced by his legacy. The Wyatt Sicks was planned in advance for Wyatt and his brother Bo Dallas, but the latter now leads the group in honor of his brother's memory.

"I'm glad people are enjoying it and seeing it all come to light. Everyone involved with Wyatt Sicks, he wanted them all there. He wanted them all part of it, I can tell you that with 100% certainty. To see them get the shot, I'm happy," Kross added, referring to Dallas, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross.

