Karrion Kross Discusses His Relationship With Late WWE Star Bray Wyatt

WWE star Karrion Kross is currently feuding with the group directly inspired by Bray Wyatt, but in a recent interview with "Notsam Wrestling," Kross revealed that he and Wyatt shared a unique bond before his passing. He said the two initially became friendly by talking about mutual interests beyond the ring. "We almost never talked about wrestling," Kross admitted. "It was always horror movies and tattoos and haunted places. He was always very, very warm to me."

Kross spoke about a Hollywood project he and Wyatt worked on when Kross was released from WWE in 2021. Kross said there was a lot of enthusiasm surrounding it, and expressed confidence the show would find a home somewhere. However, both men decided to put the pilot on ice after WWE inquired about hiring them back. "The show was written primarily around him and I," Kross recalled. "And Hunter reached out to me, and he said, 'Let's talk next week.' So I buzz [Wyatt], and I'm like, 'Dude, I think he's gonna ask us to come back. What do we do?' ... And he's like, 'Dude, I think we gotta go home. Hunter's got the ship. Is there a better person to work for on the entire planet?' I was like, 'No, there's not.'"

Kross admitted Wyatt wasn't the best at returning calls or texts, but said he had a unique ability to show up when Kross needed an ear. "Any time something bad was going on, he was like a Jedi. He would pop up and he would be there," Kross said. "I had a weird relationship with him. Him and I would finish each other's sentences all the time, and we had a lot of ideas. ... I miss him a lot, dude. Everybody misses him." Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt, died from a heart attack on August 24, 2023.

