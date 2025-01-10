WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi Assesses Prospects Of Youngest Son Samson Fatu

With the popularity of the Bloodline faction, the storyline has been immensely expanded with many more Anoa'i family members, to the extent that they could have a civil war angle. In the past, Jey Uso has hinted at several more young Samoans of their bloodline waiting for their opportunity to join WWE and the faction, but his father – WWE Hall of Famer, Rikishi – speculates that his youngest son, Sampson Fatu, might just someday become a wrestler as well.

"He sounds like he has a little bit of interest," Rikishi said during an episode of his "Rikishi Fatu Off The Top" podcast. "If, in case, the day comes, you know, where Sampson decides to [become a wrestler], I'm gonna have no worries." The veteran noted that Sampson has been around the wrestling business since he was five and is already six foot and five inches at sixteen years old, and will likely grow to be six foot eight. "I'd rather him go possibly do acting, you know, do a Marvel movie or something like that, you know, less abuse on his body."

Rikishi then recalled brining Sampson along to a WWE live event, describing his son as the "baby of the family" but noting how excited he was to watch his Anoa'i family members in the ring. Additionally, the Hall of Famer expressed how proud he is of Jacob Fatu and his sons, The Usos and Solo Sikoa. "It's just those little things – you can't let it bypass you as far as: what a blessing," he said. "It was a beautiful thing as parents to be able to watch the kids out there."

