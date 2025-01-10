Kurt Angle Names 3 Former WWE Superstars As Some Of His Best Opponents Ever

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has wrestled some of the greatest performers of all time, and for a large portion of the people he wrestled, they often had their best matches with the Olympic Gold Medallist. Angle has since retired from wrestling, but made a special appearance on a recent edition of Chris Jericho's "Talk is Jericho" podcast, where he listed some of his best opponents and his best matches with them, including Jericho, citing their match at WWE No Way Out 2000 as their best. However, Angle's favorite opponent of all time was Chris Benoit.

"Benoit, I felt like I was looking a mirror," Angle said. "He was so intense, he had that intensity, he might have perhaps been more intense than I was, and I loved the way he worked, the way he moved. We had such incredible chemistry that every match we ever had was a classic. I had so much respect for Chris and what he was able to do in pro wrestling, especially for his size. He was a man that was probably what? 5'8? 5'9? But he wrestled like he was a monster, he was huge. I had so much respect for him and the chemistry that we had."

Angle stated that his match with Benoit at the 2003 Royal Rumble pay-per-view for the WWE Championship is his favorite match of all time for a number of reasons, with one being that there wasn't a single punch thrown in the entire bout. The only thing Angle said he would change about it was that he wasn't 100% going into it as he had just came off of having knee surgery a few weeks earlier.