Kurt Angle Reminisces About Working With Eddie Guerrero In WWE

Kurt Angle has recalled sharing the ring with Eddie Guerrero and highlighted one aspect that made the late star stand out from the rest.

During a recent episode of "The Kurt Angle Show," Angle reviewed the October 31, 2002 episode of "WWE SmackDown," where he faced off against Guerrero in a singles match. He praised the late star for having great chemistry inside the ring with almost everyone he faced, with the Hall of Famer adding that "Latino Heat" was easy to work with.

"You know what, this is one of the first times I worked with Eddie [Guerrero] and we had great chemistry from the get-go," declared Angle. "The thing is, Eddie wasn't the kind of guy that earlier in the day if you never wrestled him, he didn't want to get in the ring and roll around with. He just wanted to get in there when the show started and do his thing. What's amazing about Eddie is I never seen him have bad chemistry with anybody."

In the aforementioned match between Angle and Guerrero on "SmackDown," the latter got some help from Chris Benoit to secure the win. Guerrero and Angle had feuded in 2000 for the European title and later the Intercontinental Championship, before battling for the WWE Tag Team titles. They renewed their rivalry in 2004, during which Guerrero had one of his greatest WWE moments when he retained the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XX. He celebrated in the ring with his close friend Benoit, who won the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event.

The Olympic gold medalist also mentioned on the podcast that Guerrero, along with Shawn Michaels and Benoit, were the three best he worked with in his legendary career. He believes that all three stars weren't supposed to excel in pro wrestling because of the importance of size during the time they wrestled.