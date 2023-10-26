Kurt Angle Names His Favorite WWE Opponents

Throughout his WWE career, Kurt Angle was able to share the ring with some of the most popular and talented performers in the industry's modern history. While appearing on the YouTube channel of Dr. Beau Hightower, Angle revealed which of those many wrestlers he counted among his favorite opponents.

"I really loved working with 'Stone Cold' [Steve Austin] and The Rock," Angle said. "They were exciting and they were just so good on the microphone. They were my biggest accomplishments. ... Those guys were the biggest names. Don't get me wrong — also, when I had the opportunity to wrestle Hulk Hogan, that was incredible."

Angle recalled being a fan of Hogan growing up and his eventual amazement at the fact he made Hogan tap out on television. While those three were the first to come to mind for Angle, the WWE Hall of Famer did remember a few more names that stuck out in his career.

"Brock Lesnar was a great one. We had a lot of chemistry," Angle continued. "Chris Benoit was another great one. Eddie Guerrero [and] Shawn Michaels — those guys were the best. Rey Mysterio was another great one. I really enjoyed being with him."

After winning an Olympic Gold Medal as an amateur wrestler, Angle transitioned into a pro wrestler and made his WWE main roster debut in November 1999. During that time, Angle had memorable storylines with all the performers he mentioned. That includes WWE WrestleMania matches against Benoit, Lesnar, Guerrero, Michaels, and Mysterio. After finishing his initial run with the company in 2006, Angle spent time in TNA and the independent wrestling scene before returning to WWE for his Hall of Fame induction and one final run starting in 2017.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Dr. Beau Hightower with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.