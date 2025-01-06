AEW's Harley Cameron Confirms Separation From Former WWE Star Xyon Quinn

Former WWE star Xyon Quinn proposed to his then-girlfriend, AEW star Harley Cameron, back in 2018 during their last night in Australia before the two moved to the United States together. While the pairing seemed to be a modern wrestling love story, it appears that their romance is over. According to Cameron in an interview with HighSpots, the two are officially separated.

"My ex-husband... My ex-partner," she revealed. "It's okay, it's okay. Wish him well, nothing bad to say, but yes, that is a closed chapter of my life." Some fans have since commented on Quinn's posts where he and Cameron are still together, noting that the two unfollowed each other on social media a while ago. However, Cameron didn't mention when the pair officially separated during the interview.

Despite their divorce — or pending divorce — it hasn't deterred either wrestler from continuing with their careers. Cameron continues to regularly compete on AEW television and further grow her fan following, and she enjoyed quite the breakout year in 2024. Quinn, meanwhile, has had two matches on "TNA Xplosion" since his WWE release in August 2024, competing under the name Xyon. He has also spoken about his WWE release in the past on social media, where he penned a heartfelt post looking back at his journey to the United States and recalled the emotions he felt at the time.

