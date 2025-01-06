R-Truth Looks Back On 'Bucket-List Moment' From WWE Raw

R-Truth captured his first United States Championship 15 years ago when he defeated The Miz on an episode of "Raw," earning his first singles title win in WWE. It also marked Truth's first championship since returning to the company in 2008, after wrestling in TNA for several years. In an interview for "WWE Vault," Truth revealed that winning the U.S title was on his bucket list and is a moment that will always make him proud, especially because he believed he hadn't won just for himself.

"That meant the world to me. That meant you can check that off on the list, you know what I'm saying? As your accomplishment list, your bucket list, your I did it list. There's a lot of guys in this business won't ever get a chance, I was one of them that did. I won not just for myself, I won for a lot of people. That's been down the same road, same path as I've been down, regardless of the race or whatever ... When I win, they win, we win."

Truth also expressed being thrilled to have the opportunity to work with The Miz, explaining that the former WWE Champion has always been overlooked for his creative contributions. Furthermore, he believes that his success is inspiring because of his determination to become a rising star after working in reality television.

"I've always thought The Miz was creatively underestimated. Not talked about as much as he should be for being a ring general ... I have nothing but admiration for him, always have. Again, he's one of the best and most smartest person to have a connection with in the back."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE Vault" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.