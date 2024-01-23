R-Truth Opens Up About 'Running It Back' With The Miz In WWE

The second half of 2011 saw R-Truth and The Miz become an effective tag team in WWE. Working under the name of Awesome Truth, the two were a focal point of weekly television. Fans recently got to experience a little nostalgia when they wound back the clock to join forces against The Judgment Day. Despite Truth's confusion over whether he is or isn't an official member of the group, being able to work alongside the "A-Lister" has been enjoyable for him.

"Always fun tagging with Miz, always. Miz's my dawg," he told "Fightful." "Running it back man, they say everything comes back full circle and it organically did." Their previous run alongside each other proved to be a successful period in both of their careers.

While they were never able to claim tag team gold, despite several attempts, they did get to participate in one of the biggest matches of that era, as they teamed up to face The Rock and John Cena at Survivor Series 2011. That was a monumental match due to it being Rock's first since he returned to WWE, and while it has been over 10 years since they were a team, Truth has had no problem getting back in the saddle again alongside Miz at this stage in their careers. "I think it's almost like you never forget how to ride a bicycle, that chemistry is still there," Truth insisted.

