In the mid-'90s, WWE often resembled a live-action cartoon more than a competitive sport. But on July 11, 1994, fans saw a rare departure from that formula when Bret Hart defended his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, then known as the 1-2-3 Kid. The uncommon babyface-versus-babyface encounter lasted roughly 17 minutes and was a hit with fans and critics alike. Reflecting on that night in a highlight video for the "WWE Vault" YouTube channel, Waltman spoke more about what that match meant to him.

"I was excited because I was such a big Bret Hart fan," Waltman said. "I think we had a couple of weeks notice for that match. Bret let me come up with everything. He put everything into place. He wanted me to do all my stuff. I even did some stuff to him that I didn't usually — like, I jackknifed him."

Waltman praised Hart's attention to detail, noting the intensity he would put into basic moves like forearm shots and elbows. "There was as much effort and intensity put into those things as any of the bigger things, you know? And that's incredibly important, and it's something I learned from Bret," he said.

Waltman admitted there were a couple of rough spots, however. He described inadvertently landing a few snug kicks, but said Hart was a consummate professional about it. Hart would go on to win the match with his signature Sharpshooter, with both men embracing afterward in a sign of sportsmanship.

On commentary that night, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross described the match as one of the greatest he'd seen in his career — a sentiment Waltman echoed for "WWE Vault." "[Bret] was so giving in that match," Waltman said. "It's the greatest match of my career."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE Vault" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.