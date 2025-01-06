Latest Backstage Report On The Rock's WWE WrestleMania 41 Status

With 2024 in the rearview mirror, WWE and WWE fans are looking ahead to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, NV. According to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio," the current plans for WWE Champion Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson are not entirely clear.

"The impression is [Rock] is gonna wrestle. It's not etched-in-stone that he's gonna wrestle," Meltzer said. "Whatever he wants to do is what they're doing. [Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena] is the match as of a few days ago that was on the card."

On the "Raw" after WrestleMania 40, Rock shared a moment with Cody Rhodes, likely teasing a confrontation between the two. According to Meltzer, Johnson facing Rhodes had been the plan when that was written.

"The angle they shot [coming out of WrestleMania 40] was Rock and Cody Rhodes," Meltzer said, noting that WWE was not committed to a year-long reign for Cody Rhodes, as he was an untested franchise face following years of Roman Reigns on top. But regardless of the title situation, Rhodes was slated to face "The Great One" this year.

"If Cody was not champion, it was going to be for [The Rock's People's Championship]," Meltzer said, further explaining that a match for both the WWE title and the People's title was a likely idea. "We'll see."

Johnson is rumored to be involved in the premiere episode of "WWE Raw" on Netflix in Los Angeles, CA, which would be his first WWE appearance since his cryptic return at WWE Bad Blood in October.