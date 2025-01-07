Jey Uso Rolls Up Drew McIntyre For Upset Singles Victory On WWE Raw Netflix Debut

Jey Uso earned a huge upset over Drew McIntyre during the "WWE Raw" premiere on Netflix, overcoming everything the "Scottish Warrior" had to throw at him before scoring a surprise roll-up win. McIntyre was revealed to have been the man who attacked Uso on the Monday following Survivor Series, having since taken a vow of vengeance against all members of The Original Bloodline, and were finally meeting in the ring after McIntyre scored back-to-back wins over Sami Zayn in December. The bout itself saw McIntyre dominate much in the same way, with Uso forced into comeback runs as the underdog in the contest, as it would be in the finish too.

McIntyre hit the Future Shock DDT on Uso for a near-fall, looking to press his advantage before being caught in a Spear from Uso, but once again only for a near-fall. The pair exchanged strikes before McIntyre hit his Claymore kick out of nowhere, but once again he couldn't keep Uso down for the count of three. He continued to beat down on Uso, taking him into the corner before hitting him with a Glasgow Kiss, slumping Uso as he set up for a second Claymore; Uso fell to the ground before McIntyre could hit the move, forcing him to reset his positioning for the finisher and providing a vital moment for Uso to scout the finisher, rolling up McIntyre for the pinfall before retreating in victory.