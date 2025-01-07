NJPW Reportedly Suspends Announcer For Anti-AEW Comments On Wrestle Dynasty Broadcast

While NJPW and AEW celebrated a successful co-promotion in the form of Wrestle Dynasty, a cross-promotional show in Tokyo's historic Tokyo Dome, there was a minor black mark on the proceedings when NJPW English-language broadcaster Chris Charlton went off on AEW President Tony Khan during the co-main event match between NJPW's Gabe Kidd and AEW's Kenny Omega. Charlton referred to AEW President Tony Khan as a "money mark," and also claimed former NJPW talent like Omega, Will Ospreay, Jay White, and Kazuchika Okada's accomplishments in AEW were less-than in comparison to NJPW — even taking issue with the Continental Classic, a tournament modeled on NJPW's G1 Climax tournament.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Charlton's comments were not in line with the competitive, respectful nature of the event and Charlton is on an indefinite hiatus. Fightful Select further clarified that the hiatus was a two-month suspension due to the disparaging remarks. While some backstage were reportedly praising him for the comments, some also felt they were out of line, leading to the suspension. On the following night's New Year's Dash event, Charlton's broadcast partner was forced to broadcast alone until he was joined by TJP in the middle of the broadcast.

Omega defeated Kidd in the match, Omega's first in NJPW since departing the company alongside Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks in January 2019 to form AEW. The match was also Omega's return from his battle with diverticulitis, which kept him out of action for the entirety of 2024.