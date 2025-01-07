AEW's Young Bucks First IWGP Tag Team Championship Defense Announced

While they might have been "working from home" due to The Death Riders in AEW, The Young Bucks have been making waves elsewhere in 2025, as they not only made their big return to NJPW at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5, but they left the Tokyo Dome the new IWGP Tag Team Champions. It's the first time that Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have held the titles since 2018, and is the record ninth set of tag titles they have held in NJPW, but their time with the belts could be short-lived given who their first defense is against.

It has been confirmed via NJPW's social media accounts that the Bucks will defend the IWGP Tag Team Championship against Los Ingobrenables de Japon's Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi, who were involved in the three-way match at Wrestle Dynasty but felt like they deserved their own two-on-two shot. The match will take place February 11 at The New Beginning in Osaka event, and will be the AEW EVPs' first match in the city of Osaka since the 2018 Dominion pay-per-view, at which they won their first IWGP Tag Team Championship from EVIL and SANADA, then of Los Ingobrenables de Japon.

HUGE title matches set for New Beginning in Osaka! IWGP World Heavyweight title: Goto vs Sabre! Tsuji vs Kidd for Global gold! Naito & Hiromu vs Young Bucks for Tag gold! Roppongi ReVice vs Ichiban Sweet Boys for Jr. tag titles!https://t.co/0FQlmp4HfJ#njpw #njnbg pic.twitter.com/AufYBKfyrm — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 7, 2025

The Jackson brothers aren't the only AEW stars who will be returning to NJPW in the near future, as Rocky Romero will also be appearing at The New Beginning in Osaka, where he will team with YOH for an IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship match against new champions the Ichiban Sweet Boys. Romero and YOH will also take part in the Battle in the Valley pay-per-view on January 11, where they will challenge the West Coast Wrecking Crew for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship, while Konosuke Takeshita will make his second defense of the NEVER Openweight Championship against KUSHIDA.