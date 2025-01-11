Karrion Kross Reflects On Working With Drew McIntyre & Attacking Him In WWE Return

After his 2021 release from WWE, Karrion Kross would surprise many fans by making a return to the promotion in 2022, while sporting a new look. Kross would then immediately go after Drew McIntyre, and enter into a heated feud that would culminate at Crown Jewel later that year. The star has since terrorized several other names in WWE, but recently looked back at his return rivalry against McIntyre.

"It was unbelievable. It was the perfect way to be reintroduced – I think – I couldn't have asked for anything better than that," Kross recalled during an interview with "Notsam Wrestling." He then recalled what it was like working with McIntyre on the European tour, and claimed that the "Scottish Psychopath" is like a real life "Highlander" and is far bigger in real life than fans might realize.

Due to McIntyre's size, Kross felt that he needed to bulk up to make their clash seem more realistic but according to the star, he ended up consuming more calories than he should've in his attempt to keep up with his rival. "I got real big and then I got – what I felt – was too big," he claimed. "I put on a little bit of weight, relatively quickly, I put on like an extra fifteen pounds over like two or three months and I didn't like it." Kross explained that the weight change made him feel less mobile and that he ended up cutting down, reaching his "perfect" weight today. "Like, I feel really, really good. I feel sharp."

