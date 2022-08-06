Last night’s “WWE SmackDown” had several memorable moments but arguably none more significant than at the show’s finale, when former NXT Champion Karrion Kross returned to WWE with his wife and manager by his side, Scarlett. The first glimpse of Kross the fans saw was amid chaos, as he executed an ambush attack on the #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Drew McIntyre, repeatedly smashing his head into the steel steps.

Since the attack, ‘The Scottish Warrior’ has taken to his Twitter to give a hilarious reaction to the sequence of events.

“Was I just jumped by the guy last seen wearing bondage and a helmet? I’ve had better Fridays…,” McIntyre wrote.

Was I just jumped by the guy last seen wearing bondage and a helmet? I’ve had better Fridays… — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 6, 2022

For those unfamiliar, the WWE star was previously dealt an unfortunate version of his Karrion Kross gimmick to perform on the main roster that included gear consisting of a large helmet with studs and buckles, as well as “X” shaped suspenders across his body.

It was reported earlier that Kross’ return to the main roster and diving immediately into a top feud involving the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre might have big ramifications. An internal pitch had the idea for Kross or McIntyre to take either the Universal, WWE Championship, or possibly both off of Reigns so that a top titleholder can appear on “WWE Raw” on the USA Network. There’s no guarantee this is where the story will go, but it has been discussed backstage as a possibility.

Before returning last night, Kross was a part of the WWE roster from early 2020 until November 2021, gaining most of his success on WWE’s “NXT” brand. His transition to the main roster seemed doom when he lost on his first night to Jeff Hardy, and then his character was put through numerous creative changes.

