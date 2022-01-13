Former WWE superstar Karrion Kross recently caught up with Chris Van Vliet. During the discussion, the topic of Karrion Kross’ main roster debut was brought up. When he first arrived on RAW, his character only had some slight alterations done to it but weeks later, Kross was sporting new ring gear designated to him that included a unique helmet, a harness, and trunks.

“I don’t know what I can really say about it. We all kind of, I mean trust me, we were all, all of us, me, you, everybody, I was living it, we were all watching the same thing and kind of going, ‘what is going on here?’ I, my thought process was just like, the ideas and concepts were introduced to me, that there would be this master plan behind it,” Kross explained. “You gotta understand it from my point of view, look at the guys I’ve been working with. They’re all incredible and being in the machine, even management, writers, everybody, the medical team. I was just used to a certain type of pre-meditated energy. You know, so I assumed with this, it would be there tenfold because it’s the flagship show.

“So I had reservations about how far this was going to go and what would wind up happening to me but, in the beginning, I was trying to be optimistic. It was like, hopefully, there are wheels on this thing and people plan to, you know, do something with it, that had some sort of extension of continuity for people watching because continuity is very important in pro wrestling and in storytelling.”

Kross conceded that the most bizarre part of the entire experience was the change of ring gear and how there was no explanation as to why.

“The most bizarre part about it was the transition of the outfit and the lack of explanation that we failed to provide to the audience. Because as I said before, not at all to be redundant, it’s just continuity is extremely important, especially in storytelling. We’re conditioning the audience. You know, they are expecting to be, to have things explained.”

It’s not much of a surprise that fans seemed to lose interest in the Karrion Kross character as time progressed. This was his worst fear coming to fruition and led to suspicions that he too would get released from his contract.

“They check out and they go into analysis mode where they are going to draw conclusions and they will basically, they’re going to emotionally checkout, which is the absolute worst thing that you can possibly want to have for a wrestling show,” Karrion said. “People stop paying attention to a story you’re trying to tell and they just sit there like this, because they don’t understand what’s happening. That was happening every week, I could feel it, I could hear it, I could see it.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]