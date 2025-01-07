WWE's Naomi Jokingly Explains Why She's Not Longer On Speaking Terms With R-Truth

R-Truth is one of the WWE Universe's favorite acts, often providing comedic relief, but one Superstar is not pleased with the former World Tag Team Champion.

"I would like everyone to know Truth and I are no longer on speaking terms bc he's always to busy to do tik toks with me but does them with Nia all day everyday," Naomi wrote on X (formerly Twitter), following Truth changing his profile picture to a screen-capture of a recent video he made with the former WWE Women's Champion, "likkkkkkke make it make sense."

I would like everyone to know Truth and I are no longer on speaking terms bc he's always to busy to do tik toks with me but does them with Nia all day everyday 🙄 likkkkkkke make it make sense https://t.co/O41r18Up3D — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) January 7, 2025

R-Truth has been in WWE for nearly 20 years. A former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Truth recently said that he hopes his former tag team partner Road Dogg will one day induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame, should Truth ever end up in said hall. Truth held the World Tag Team Championship with The Miz earlier this year, winning the belts at WrestleMania 40 when they were still the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Like Truth, Naomi has been active in the tag division, as she is currently WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Bianca Belair. The tandem won the titles at the end of August at WWE Bash In Berlin in the titular German city.

Until recently, Jax had been the WWE Women's Champion, who won the title at SummerSlam. She was dethroned on January 3, on the first "SmackDown" of the year, by her former friend Tiffany Stratton, who successfully cashed-in her Money In The Bank briefcase to defeat Jax on the three-hour episode of the show.