Matt Hardy Makes Bold Predictions For WWE In 2025

2025 is looking to be one of the most newsworthy years in WWE history, particularly due to the launch of "Raw" on Netflix, the circuit of international events the company will be hosting, and returning stars like The Rock and John Cena becoming more involved with the product. It's difficult to forecast what WWE has planned this year, however, former AEW star Matt Hardy has made some bold predictions for WWE in 2025.

Speaking on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the WWE Hall Of Famer predicted that Dominik Mysterio will win Money In The Bank and believes that former WWE star AJ Lee could make her return.

"Interesting, I don't think that would be out of the realm of possibility." Hardy said. "I think that is something that could happen, Dominik winning Money In The Bank, I could absolutely see happening." Hardy also claimed that Jey Uso might become world champion.

"[Jey Uso's] level of overness would actually equate to being a world champion so who knows," Hardy guessed. The TNA star also touched on The Hardy Boyz returning to WWE and provided his strongest prediction for the company this year.

"Yeah, I feel pretty good about [the possibility of returning]," Hardy said. "Number one prediction is that WWE will have their biggest year financially ever, and joining up with Netflix, being on Netflix for Raw every week is going to boost their popularity."

Hardy added that WWE will likely try to expand themselves to different markets around the world and focus on building a larger fanbase. He also explained how new people will be introduced to wrestling every week and that Netflix will be prove to be a massive game changer for WWE.

